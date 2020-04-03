🔥Bill Withers dead: American singer dies aged 81 after heart complications🔥

Musical icon: Bill Withers

Bill Withers, the American musician best known for tracks such as Ain’t No Sunshine and Lovely Day, has died at the age of 81, his family has confirmed.

