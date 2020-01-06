bill-hader-and-rachel-bilson-confirm-they’re-a-couple-and-go-red-carpet-official-at-golden-globes-2020

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Golden Globes 2020.

The pair co-ordinated in sleek black outfits as they arrived at the swanky LA ceremony together, confirming weeks of rumours that they were together.

This story is being updated.





