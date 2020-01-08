bill-clinton-once-posed-with-ghislaine-maxwell-on-jeffrey-epstein’s-‘lolita-express’-jet

Never-before-seen photos show Bill Clinton smiling alongside Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell and one of the dead pedophile’s alleged sex abuse victims.

The photos were taken on a September 2002 trip to Africa that the accuser, Chauntae Davies, took with Clinton and other celebrities on Epstein’s so-called private “Lolita Express” jet.

“It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people,” Davies said in a new interview with The Sun. “Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around.”

Davies said she was aboard the flight with Clinton, Maxwell and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, for the five-day humanitarian trip to Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique, Johannesburg and Cape Town hosted by Clinton’s foundation.

The now-40-year-old, who served as Epstein’s personal masseuse, has accused the financier of raping her for several years before she escaped from his clutches in 2005. She’s claimed Epstein flew her all over the world, including to his private island, Little St. James, to service him.

Other photos allegedly taken during the Africa trip show Clinton clad in a yellow shirt with a cigar in his mouth on the jet and having fun on what appears to be a night out. Spacey and Tucker are also pictured in photos.

Davies, who was 22 at the time and made to wear a pilots’ uniform on the flight to look professional, denied that Clinton partook in any sexual activity during the overseas jaunt and called him a “complete gentleman” the entire time.

“Clinton was a great guy on the trip. He’d sit around on the plane with a cigar in his mouth, playing cards between flights,” she recalled. “I wrote in my journal at the time that I wished he could be president again. He was charismatic and funny and kind and personable. It was obvious he cared about not just our country but the world. He was a gracious host.”

Davies said she nearly didn’t go on the trip of a lifetime due to a broken finger. But once she got on the plane, everyone got along famously and began cracking jokes.

“I literally pinched myself to make sure I was alive and the pain meds for my finger weren’t causing me to hallucinate,” Davies told The Sun. “I was going to Africa with the most eclectic group of people imaginable.”

She added, “Everybody cracked jokes at one another. Clinton was chiming in cracking jokes along with us, and we were all laughing and bonding over corny jokes.

“A movie was put on, everyone took either a seat in the giant armchairs or on the floor, and watched it all together. Eventually, everyone fell asleep to the movie.”

While in Ghana, Davies said she helped the former president pick out a gift for his daughter Chelsea.

“He and I were bonding over the fact that my great uncle, Russell Cronkhite, was the head chef for the Blair House, the guest house of the White House, during his presidency,” Davies recalled. “He was the chef that made Chelsea’s infamous pizzas for her 13th birthday party.”

In a previous statement, Clinton denied having knowledge of Epstein’s alleged behavior.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein [pleaded] guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York,” the statement said. “In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation.

“Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg or every trip.”

Epstein, 66, died while locked up in federal jail in Manhattan shortly after he was arrested on sex-trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Epstein’s obsession with Clinton has been well-documented. He once bragged to a sexual abuse victim that he and the pol were “best friends” and kept a bizarre photo of Clinton in a blue dress and high heels in his Manhattan townhouse.