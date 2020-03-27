bilal:-mamta-mohandas-opens-up-about-her-role-in-the-mammootty-starrer!

|

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 1: 21 [IST]

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is teaming up with filmmaker-cinematographer Amal Neerad once again, for the upcoming project Bilal. Mamta Mohandas, the popular actress has recently confirmed that she is all set to join the cast of the project, which is expected to start immediately after all India shutdown. In the recent interview given to TOI, Mamta confirmed that she is reprising her character Rimi from Big B in the sequel. ‘Big B was Amal’s first film and I’m sure once we start shooting we are all going to go back to crazy nostalgia. It’s going to be an experience for us to relish at location. We are all looking forward to it and are excited about the new addition to the cast in Bilal. After all it’s a franchise movie, so Rimi is going to be Rimi, just a few notches better, matured and a little more part of the Kurishingal family. She’s one of them now, rather than being looked at as an outsider.’, said the actress who is all excited about teaming up with the Big B crew once again. Along with Mamta Mohandas, Manoj K Jayan, Lena, Vijayaraghavan, Maniyanpilla Raj, Bala, and so on, the actors who played crucial roles in Big B, will reprise their respective roles in the sequel. If the reports are to be believed, young actor Sreenath Bhasi and actor-director Lal Jr. are the new additions to the star cast of Bilal. Mammootty is once again playing the celebrated character Bilal John Kurissinkal in the project, which marks his second collaboration with Amal Neerad. As per the latest reports, the makers are expected to officially reveal the star cast and other major details of the project, along with an official first look poster very soon. Unni R, the renowned writer who penned the first part of Big B, has scripted the Bilal as well. Amal Neerad, the director himself handles the cinematography of the movie. Gopi Sundar composes the songs and background score for the project.