bihar-shelter-rapes:-main-accused-brajesh-thakur,-18-others-convicted

Bihar Shelter Case: Brajesh Thakur found guilty by a Delhi court

New Delhi:

Brajesh Thakur, who ran the shelter in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur where girls were raped and physically assaulted over a period of several months, was today found guilty by a Delhi court. Brajesh Thakur was convicted for aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

In addition, 19 of 20 accused, including the former Bihar People’s Party MLA, were found guilty on a number of other charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against minors.

All 19 convicts will be sentenced on January 28 at 10 am.

The Muzaffarpur shelter home case came to light in May 2018 after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government that highlighted instances of sexual abuse.

A petition was then filed before the Supreme Court by journalist Nivedita Jha, seeking a court-monitored probe by an independent agency into the allegations.

Young girls were forced to dance to vulgar songs, sedated and raped at the government-run shelter in the scandal that exposed the role of influential politicians and bureaucrats.

Earlier this month, in a dramatic twist to the case, 35 girls suspected to have been killed were found alive, the CBI told the Supreme Court. This came after the probe agency told the top court they had found a “bundle of bones” and that the politically-connected Brajesh Thakur and his accomplices may have killed 11 girls.

The CBI subsequently said two skeletons recovered during investigations were those of a man and a woman, and no evidence of any minor being murdered had been found.