bihar-policeman-shoots-wife,-kills-himself-with-ak-47,-says-police

Sitamarhi, Bihar:

A young policeman shot several rounds at his wife, killing her before shooting himself dead with his AK-47 rifle in north Bihar’s Sitamarhi on Sunday, officials said.

Chandra Bhushan used to live with his wife Madhu close to the Police Lines and they got married six months back, they said.

The couple was found in a pool of blood by his colleagues in the Quick Response Team (QRT), said Anil Kumar, superintendent of police of Sitamarhi.

“The QRT jawans had gone to the house to fetch Chandra Bhushan, a native of Saharsa district, for turning up at their assigned places of duty. When nobody responded to their knocks, they forced open the door,” he said.

“It appears that the incident took place between 3 am and 4 am. Altogether 16 fired cartridges have been recovered from the house while five bullets had hit the woman. The rifle, which was lying beside the jawan’s body, has been seized,” he said.

“Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and forensic experts have been summoned from Patna for further investigations,” Mr Kumar added.