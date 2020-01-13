bihar-police-caught-taking-bribe,-probe-ordered-after-video-shared-online

“Investigation has been ordered into the matter,” a senior cop said. (Representational image)

Patna:

Bihar police on Sunday ordered a probe against a traffic policeman for allegedly taking bribe from a person on a two-wheeler.

The investigation has been ordered into the matter after a video of the traffic policeman allegedly taking bribe from a person on two-wheeler went viral.

KI Prakash, Patna Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said: “The police have taken cognizance of the matter based on the video which went viral.”

He added that appropriate action will be taken against the culprit after carrying out a proper investigation in this regard.