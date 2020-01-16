bigil-indhuja-ravichandran-hot-black-dress-photos-going-viral-in-social-media,-fans-are-shocked-by-her-looks

Actress Indhuja Ravichandran made her debut in Tamil cinema through the film ‘Meyaadha Maan’. Indhuja Ravichandran is one of the few tamil actresses who has attracted fans with her talent in many films including ‘Mercury’, ‘Boomerang’ and ‘Mahamuni’. Finally she shot to fame in Thalapathy Vijay starred in the film ‘Bigil’, in which she played a football player in the character Vembu. However, Indhuja Ravichandran has not been able to take the lead in Tamil cinema. Currently, she is only acting in movie ‘Khaki’ opposite Vijay Antony.

In order to increase the chances of the film, she takes pictures of herself in various costumes and posts them on her social media page. She also works as a model for fashion shows and commercials. Recently, a mixed photo of Indhuja Ravichandran participating in a black hot outfit for an advertisement has gone viral on social media.

Indhuja Ravichandran has changed into a completely different makeup and jewellery. Many of the fans who see those photos on her Instagram page are shocked by her looks and asking if this is really Indhuja Ravichandran? The photos of Indhuja Ravichandran in a traditional yet glamorous outfit has caught fire on social media. Check out these photos here.