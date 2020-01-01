biggest-differences-between-you-season-2-and-hidden-bodies-book:-from-love-twist-to-delilah’s-death

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for You season 2*

Fans were blessed with You season 2 on Boxing Day, with 10 episodes chocked full of Joe Goldberg (aka Will Bettelheim) getting himself into all sorts of murderous scrapes.

Viewers watched on in shock, awe and pure terror as Penn Badgley’s character relocated to LA after killing girlfriend Guinevere Beck, before stealing someone’s identity and falling in love once more, with someone called Love (Victoria Pedretti).

So. Much. Love.

However, while we’ve all binged through the second Netflix series, there are a few major differences to Caroline Kepnes’ original book, Hidden Bodies – which it is based on – that could have seen a more savage ending to everyone’s favourite psychopath.

But what are the biggest changes from the pages to the screen?

Candace doesn’t exist

Candace is a pretty huge character in series two, attempting to infiltrate Joe’s new friendships by hooking up with Forty Quinn in a bid to take him down. But she doesn’t actually exist in the book.

However, Amy Adam (the person Candace was pretending to be) is real, and is the reason Joe fled to LA in the first place.

Amy waltzed into his New York shop at the end of the first book (You) and Joe reacted how Joe normally reacts – by instantly falling in love with her.

But it wasn’t to be and she ended up stealing a bunch of his rare books and flocking to LA, so he followed her down there in a bid to exact revenge. And manages to bump into Love.

(Yes, her name really is Love.)

Love

And, speaking of Love, she truly is Love in the book, but not as we know her. Gone are the foodie treats, as she’s actually an actress who bumps into Joe at Soho House, which is so LA it’s painful.

Delilah’s death

While Love does exist, she isn’t the one who killed Delilah – or anyone, really. In fact, she left all the killing over to Joe and was completely fine with his ‘hobby’.

However, to prove just how much she loved him, she went back to Peach Salinger’s house to pick up the mug of urine he carelessly left lying around in the first book. Which is all kinds of true relationship goals, sort of.

Ellie isn’t real

Delilah’s sister Ellie (Jenna Ortega) is hands down one of the coolest 15-year-olds we’ve ever seen on our screens. She’s funny, cool, smart and only a little bit naïve. Basically (nearly) everything we wish we were at that age.

Unfortunately for us all, she isn’t actually a character in the book. Which is sad.

Will Bettelheim doesn’t feature in Hidden Bodies either. As Joe isn’t on the run, he doesn’t need to trap anyone in yet another glass cage and ruin their lives.

Officer Fincher’s heroics

We also know Fincher as Delilah’s friend with benefits who also happens to be a police officer. He has a few run-ins with Joe (who doesn’t?) but ultimately ends up saving his life in a shoot-out with Forty.

So all’s well that ends well, right?

Wrong. In Hidden Bodies, Fincher is painfully close to uncovering the truth about the book shop worker turned serial killer, so Joe took him on a wild goose chase out to Mexico and killed him.

A little more brutal than a shoot-out.

The ending

While the final few seconds of the TV show left things open for a third series – with Joe living with a heavily pregnant Love and already obsessing over his neighbour through a crack in the fence – the book saw him get arrested as his crimes started stacking up.

Well, that will happen when you go on a killing spree and murder eight people.

Also, while it’s not a major difference, the Forty on our screens (played incredibly by James Scully) is much more fleshed out than the one in Hidden Bodies, and deserved so much better.

Author Caroline Kepnes is putting the finishing touches to her third book, and gave a glimpse into what we can expect from Joe’s relationship with Love, and whether he’s ready to put an end to all the murdering.

‘Joe is really proud of himself because a lot of people in his position descend into darkness after having been through what he’s gone through in book two and then in the beginning of book three,’ she told Entertainment Weekly.

‘And he decides that he’s going to be a better person and he’s very proud of himself for that.

‘Having dealt with Love’s family and dating someone with this close relationship with their twin brother, he’s very focused on the idea that he should be the one with the family.

‘But yeah, the main thrust of it is that he’s very proud of his strength.’

We’re guessing that won’t be lasting long…

You seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix.





