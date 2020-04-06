bigg-boss-tamil-fame-sherin-lashes-out-at-a-troll-who-called-her-aunty

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 18: 32 [IST]

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Sherin Shringar has lashed out at a troll who called her aunty on social media marketing. The actress, who made her debut with 2002 film, Thulluvadho Ilamai posted her picture on Instagram amid the Novel Coronavirus lockdown. She captioned the snap, “My many moods! .” In the pictures, Sherin is looking gorgeous, and her fans will consent to it too. Many users praised the actress on her behalf beauty. However, among the users called her aunty. The netizen stated that the 34-year-old actress had appeared as if a middle-aged aunty in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and today looks very different. After reading the comment, Sherin lashed out at an individual. She wrote, “Yes, folks are very quick to create hurtful assumptions predicated on appearances, proving the idea that people do indeed reside in a superficial world and reinforcing the idea of self-love and self-acceptance.” (sic) Also Read : Madhumitha Reveals 8 Contestants Had Harassed Her Inside Bigg Boss Tamil 3 House! On a related note, Sherin Shringar finished up because the 3rd runner up in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She was regarded as among the strongest contestants to win the title of Bigg Boss Tamil but sadly she didn’t. Sherin spent some time working in films like Student Number. 1, Whistle, Nanbenda and urchagam. She actually is currently judging a dance reality show, Dancing Super Stars.