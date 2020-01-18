bigg-boss-season-3-telugu-vithika-and-varun-celebrates-sankranti-2020,-here-are-the-exclusive-details

Telugu stars Vithika and Varun are very fond of social media. They share their romance and day to day life on social media. The duo were a couple contestants of Bigg Boss season 3 in Telugu. Bigg Boss celebrated their third wedding anniversary inside BB house and made big news on social media. The duo ‘Paddanadi Premalo Mari’ is one of the biggest hits in Andhra Pradesh.

Vitika’s Instagram posts, which are all over social media, feature her husband Varun. The Sankranti special photos which the star shared on the last day have now gone viral. The celebration was held in Bhimavaram, the hometown of celebrities. From the photos on Instagram, it is clear that the couple is enjoying a memorable vacation in the countryside. Vidhika has also shared a photo of Kozhikor, who had turned Bhimavaram into a real-life girl. Of course, the photo of the chicken was taken by the fans. He also shared several other photos.