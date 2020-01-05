bigg-boss-kannada-elimination:-not-harish-or-kishan,-chandana-is-evicted-in-12th-week

Who will be out of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 in its 12th week? The answer is here. It is none other than Chandana Ananthakrishna, if we go by the reports emerging from the rumour mills.

Chandan Wins Kicchana Chappale’

In Saturday’s episode, Chandan Achar was the first name to be announced safe by Sudeep. Also, he received Kiccha’s chappale’ (Sudeep’s applause)for the changes he has brought within himself and performing well in the tasks.

Before Sudeep left, he revealed Deepika Das and Bhoomi Shetty to be safe in the 12th week. Thus leaving Chandana, Harish Raj and Kishan in the danger zone. The latest rumours say that Chandana has been shown the door. It has to be noted that IBT had predicted her eviction this week.

Why Chandana Shown the Door?

Chandana had entered the show on the first day and had won the hearts of the audience with her good-hearted nature. She was soft-spoken and her friendship with Shine Shetty along with Vasuki had helped her to some extent to survive in the game.

However, there was always question mark over her performance in the tasks. In the end, she seems to have failed to showcase her talent. As a result, she is shown the door.

Eliminated Contestants

Prior to Chandana, Gurulinga Swamy, Ravi Belagere (walked out), Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Jai Jagdish, Sujatha Narayan, RJ Prithvi, Raksha Somashekhar, Raju Thalikote and Chaitra Kottur were eliminated from Sudeep-hosted show.

With only 3-4 weeks left for the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 finale, there are nine contestants like Harish Raj, Vasuki, Shine Shetty, Priyanka, Prathap, Kishan, Deepika Das, Chandan Achar and Bhoomi Shetty in the race to lift the trophy and win Rs 50 lakh prize.