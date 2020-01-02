bigg-boss-3-losliya-mariyanesan’s-glamorous-transformation-shocks-her-fans,-check-out-losliya-2020-photoshoot

Losliya’s name is known everywhere in Tamil Nadu thanks to Bigg Boss season 3 Tamil where she garnered a huge fanbase with Kavin. Losliya was the runner up of Bigg Boss 3 Tamil and there was a lot of criticism on her being fat inside Bigg Boss house. She took it up as a personal agenda and has shocked her fans with a sexy and glamorous photoshoot on 1st January 2020 where she appeared to have lot oodles and oodles of weight. She has thanked her fans in this photoshoot who has motivated her to shed those weight, she is now ready to rule Tamil movies and fans are eagerly waiting on announcement from Kavin and Losliya regarding their relationship. They’re also looking forward to see them together in a movie.

This is what Losliya has to say “A very happy new year to all of my cupcakes. May this year be a blessed year for everyone. 2019 has been a best and a memorable year even though there were many ups and downs. So I thank each and every one for blindly supporting & encouraging me 😘 love you more & more & Idhu enda first ever photoshoot. I had very good experience.” How excited are you to see Losliya and Kavin in a new movie.

We have contacted Kavin for his reaction on the latest transformation of Losliya but there are no response so far from his side.



