bigg-boss-13:-paras-chhabra-announced-break-up-with-akanksha-puri?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra and his girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s relationship came to the limelight ever since Paras began getting close to his fellow contestant Mahira Sharma. But, even after knowing all of it Akanksha Puri stayed mum and tolerated boyfriend’s mushy antics.

Paras Chhabra with girlfriend Akanksha PuriCollage of Akanksha’s Instagram photos

Why Paras wants to break up with Akanksha

However, a timesofindia.com exclusive now reveals that all has changed after the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the episode, Paras told show host Salman Khan that he wants to break up with Akanksha. This was too much for the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress to take, the website learned, and she decided to end her relationship with Paras.

A close friend of Akanksha revealed she was deeply hurt after watching the weekend episode. She was disappointed with the way Paras depicted her on the show, as well as their relationship.

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha PuriAkanksha Puri/Instagram

A few days ago Akanksha has hinted to breaking up with Paras by posting a cryptic tweet that said, ‘I am gonna make the rest of my life …best of my life !!’ along with hashtags like #love #beyou #loveyourself #newyear #2020 #happypeople and #beingme. Her other recent post is a picture from one of her monochrome photo shoots and was captioned, ‘In the end..All I want to be able to say is … I gave it all I could, I gave it my best !! #timetofly #beingme.’

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira SharmaInstagram

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan also revealed in the recent episode that how Akanksha used to call him to find out what’s really going on between Paras and Mahira. He shared how, from paying his rent to sending money to his mother, Akanksha has been handling everything while he was locked away in the Bigg Boss house. He also admonished Paras for not accepting his fault. Salman also warned Mahira during the weekend that Paras was still in a relationship with Akanksha.

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman had lost his cool on Paras for siding Mahira Sharma and speaking on her behalf. Well, after all the drama that has taken place it is difficult to tell whether these lovebirds will ever come together again.