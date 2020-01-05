bigg-boss-13:-himanshi-khurana-says-it-was-salman-khan’s-job-to-clean-toilets/dishes-as-he’s-being-paid-rs-600-crore

Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana, Salman KhanTwitter

It was certainly the most embarassing moment for all the Bigg Boss 13 contestants when Salman Khan went inside the house and cleaned dirty toilets, washed dishes and other household chores. However, evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana feels that it was Salman’s job which he is getting paid for.

A video interview of Himanshi has been doing the rounds of social media wherein she said that since Salman is being paid Rs 600 crore to host Bigg Boss 13, it was his job to clean the toilets and dishes. And since then, Himanshi had been bearing the brunt of her statement against Salman.

Himanshi, however, took to Twitter to say that she didn’t say anything wrong about Salman Khan in the said interview. She further asked haters to get some life and stop criticising her for her statements.

Salman Khan cleans the floor inside Bigg Boss 13 houseInstagram

“I was in nail bar last evening,i said mere nail khraab ho gye bartan kr krke..in the video senior media reporter said Salman did dishes ……I said dhoyega hi paise liye hai …uski job hai aise host .ye hi chapa tha na apne articles me web portal pe, sarcastic taunt to dat man (sic).

“Bcz woh interview me puchne wala tha apki capacity me koi nahi aya ..shenaz ki me he came did everything,he asked me is Salman Khan biased? ..or jab bhi koi media article likhte hai koi bhi .. ji or sir ka use nahi krte to unke hi likhe sentence ko Maine bola..go get life haters (sic).

“I din say anything wrong media person wanted me to say he is biased….. he is not that is his job he is host of the show he took money …. or waise bhi Jisko daant prti hai woh bahar logo acha dikh raha to acha hi hai or daante…….so haters go get life kuch or leke aoooo,” Himanshi said in a series of tweets after getting slammed for her statement against Salman Khan.

Himanshi KhuranaTwitter

Take a look.