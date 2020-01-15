bigg-boss-13-day-99-highlights:-hina-khan-picks-asim-riaz-over-shehnaz-gill-as-first-elite-club-member

Hina Khan, the former Bigg Boss contestant who entered the house in the final segment of the Monday episode, had been tasked to select the first contestant from Asim Roaz and Shehnaz Gill for the Bigg Boss Elite Club.

As per reports, a member of the Elite Club will have the power to save themselves from elimination for a week, among other things. For the task, Rashmi campaigned for Asim while Arti extended her support to Shehnaz. Hina then picked Asim as the winner, who will now be safe from the nomination process for two weeks.

In another part of the episode, Vishal and Shehnaz engaged in a verbal spat, where the latter accused the former of continuously misbehaving with her. She said because Vishal is nominated, he has been constantly fighting with her, and not supporting her inside the house. She even mentioned she locked horns with her friend Arti in order to save Vishal. Vishal retorted, saying he doesn’t like being called weak and would not accept anyone thinking less of him.

The developing equation between Shehnaz and Sidharth was also showcased in the episode. Shehnaz, who had earlier confessed she is in love with Sidharth, wanted to discuss her feelings with Shefali. She asked Shefali if she thinks Sidharth loves her as well but Shefali refused to engage with Shehnaz. Then Shehnaz asked Shefali if she harbours romantic feelings for Sidharth. Shefali joked she is indeed in love with him. Then Sidharth and Shefali teamed up to pull Shehnaz’s leg in jest. As they entered the washroom together, and locked the door from inside, Shehnaz kept banging on the toilet door.

Check out the posts regarding Bigg Boss 13 here

#ShehnaazGill ko chhedne ke liye exes @shefalijariwala aur @sidharth_shukla bathroom mein bandh ho gaye ek saath!



Dekhiye yeh masti aaj raat 10: 30 baje. Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/wroShDEHiv — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 14, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 09: 50: 46 IST