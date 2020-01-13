bigg-boss-13-day-97-highlights:-shehnaz-gill-says-she-wants-to-leave-house-after-everyone-calls-her-jealous

This Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar started with host Salman Khan noting that chatting with the housemates just never seems enough, they always have something interesting to say. He then takes the audience to the house, where all contestants seem to be waiting for him.

Salman congratulated all of them for getting nominated for eviction and asked Paras Chhabra to explain why it may have happened. Khan also asked why Paras wanted to save Mahira Sharma and whether he was expecting any support from others. Paras said he had the backing of his five teammates and also hoped for someone else from the other side to contribute. An argument between Shehnaz Gill and Mahira ensued after she accuses Mahira of being confident about being safe from eviction.

Salman asked Mahira whether she had any issues with Shehnaz, to which she said that they have had fights ever since the show started. She also said that Paras and Sidharth Shukla have been the reasons behind their fights. Salman said that both women have problems with each other. Mahira clarified that she had never spoken ill about Shehnaz but believed that the latter was jealous of her. They then spelled out their problems with each other to the host.

Paras also jumped in said he thought Shehnaz had become overconfident after the Comedy Club task, the jeep ride with Deepika Padukone and because the audience loved her. He admitted to cut interaction with her because he believed she created unrest. He added that she is ‘senseless’, following which Rashami Desai defended her.

Salman announces a task to test whether it was Shehnaaz or Mahira, who was really jealous. Asim Riaz, Rashami, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira and Arti Singh voted for Shehnaz, explaining that she was possessive. Sidharth said she was not jealous but hurt and he never pacified her because it was quite hard. He voted for Mahira. He then tried to hug Shehnaz but she hit him.

Salman asked Shehnaz that if she was not jealous then why did her fellow housemates keep using this term to describe her. Mahira accused Shehnaz of faking her tears. Shefali Jariwala also voted for Shehnaz. Salman made an attempt to cool down Shehnaz, but she would not listen to him. He eventually lost his temper and asked her to behave respectfully. She also said that she did not want to live in the Bigg Boss house anymore.

She walked to the house’s entrance and is followed by Sidharth, who tried to stop her. She accused everyone for tarnishing her image. She blamed the housemates for her behaviour, which is refuted by Sidharth and Arti. Then Salman warned Sidharth to be careful. He said she was in love with Sidharth and extremely possessive about him.

After this heated interaction, Salman invited Deepika on stage alongside Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal, who sings ‘Teri Meri’. Then Deepika and Vikrant compete with Laxmi and Salman over a fruit salad competition and left it to the audience to judge the best dish.

In a twist, Salman said that he will visit the house to tell the contestants who had been evicted. Before that he made the caller of the week talk to Asim. Salman then entered the house and told the housemates that the show had been a favourite of the audience and called in a cake to celebrate. Sidharth tried to fetch Shehnaz inside, but she refused. Salman said that he would not speak to her.

