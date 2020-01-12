bigg-boss-13-day-96-highlights:-deepika-padukone,-vikrant-massey-promote-chhapaak-on-salman-khan’s-reality-show

The Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar episode on Saturday focused on the stand-up performances of Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth Shukla under the Comedy Club task which began on Friday. While Asim Riaz impressed everyone with his rapping skills, Shehnaz’s act was comprised of subjects like her bond with Sidharth and the never-ending tussle with Mahira. Showing concern for Shehnaz, Rashami had a candid conversation with her about her bond with Sidharth.

To lighten the mood of the house, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey enter the house to promote their film Chhapaak and also played some fun games with the contestants. As a part of a task, the stars ask the housemates to undergo a role reversal and enact other contestants. The house was divided into two teams; Rashami, Sidharth, Paras Chhabra, Mahira and Asim Riaz form one team while Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala are another team. They are given interesting situations that took place inside the house and they have to recreate the incident. For the first time in the history of the Bigg Boss show, the winners of the game — Vishal, Madhurima, Aarti, Shehnaz and Shefali Jariwala were given a chance to step out of the house. The winning team was allowed to step out for a ‘joyride’ along with Deepika in a open jeep.

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life Chhapaak is based, lifted spirits with her presence on Bigg Boss 13, when she entered the house. Upon hearing her life story, contestants got emotional and were asked to share some of their hard-hitting experiences that shaped their lives.

The housemates welcomed her with a loud cheer as she informed them that she is in the house to fulfill their special wishes. She starts with Mahira Sharma’s wish of relieving Paras Chhabra, Mahira and Asim Riaz of the household chores. Then, she grants Shefali Jariwala’s wish of seeing her nephew Kiyaan.

According to the reports, Aarti, Vishal, and Madhurima opened up about their bitter experiences while Mahira clarifies that while everyone makes fun of her lips, she feels that she is very beautiful and proud of her looks. Paras also revealed that he used to stammer and always thought he wouldn’t be able to pursue acting.

This week, all ten inmates have been nominated for eviction.

