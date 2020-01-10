bigg-boss-13-day-94-highlights:-housemates-enjoy-rashami-desai’s-stand-up-set-as-part-of-special-task

The Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 13 began on a completely different note. Instead of the usual tussles amidst contestants and the rounds of screaming, the housemates were seen trying their hand at comedy. As per reports, a spot for Bigg Boss”http://www.firstpost.com/”Comedy Spot’ was set up in the garden area, soon after which Bigg Boss announced the ‘Comedy Club’ task.

As part of their task, the contestants had to develop a set based on their competitors. Sidharth, Madhurima, Rashami, Aarti, and Vishal were the first to perform. The housemates had to, for the time in the history of the show, do their sets before a live audience.

Popular television host and comedian Harsh Limbachiyaa was introduced as the contestants’ mentor for the day. Harsh informed the housemates winning the task would give them a huge advantage. Harsh personally sat down with each contestant for a one-on-one session, and guided them through selection of personal anecdotes and including a funny twist to them.

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi played the host of the event. Rashami Desai, who had been given the tag of “dukhi aatma” (sad spirit), performed quite well. She addressed Sidharth Shukla as a “nice guy,” a statement that sent Shukla into splits. She even handed a box to Shehnaz, and said that it was filled with attention.

On the other hand, Arti, who is the sister of popular comedian and television personality Krushna Abhishek, also performed well. Madhurima, presented a ‘nok-jhok‘ session with Sidharth Shukla as part of the task.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

Khulne wala hai BB Comedy Club! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/FocFXSsroZ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2020

Gharwalon ko roast comedy sikhaane aaye hai @writerharsh! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/Ptco5cvfJy — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2020

Shuru ho gayi hai #MadhurimaTuli ki comedy class with @writerharsh! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/8W7qzqiJbW — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2020

Agli baari hai @ArtiSingh ki, kar rahi hai woh preparation with @writerharsh! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/h0AtFdtE0U — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2020

.@TheRashamiDesai kar rahi hai #ParasChhabra ko roast karne ki tayari with @writerharsh! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/WQe08QmMt6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2020

#ShehnaazGill ne point out kiya ki ghar ka koi kaam nahi ho raha! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/Rp2n4WivMA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2020

Kaisi lagi hai aapko @Pparitosh1 ki yeh shayari? @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/IoCYAT837C — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2020

Kaisa laga aapko @Pparitosh1 ka yeh @TheRashamiDesai par lagaya nishaana? @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/bXTPZPq5jG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 08: 37: 12 IST