bigg-boss-13-day-87-highlights:-sidharth,-vishal,-asim-become-excessively-violent-during-luxury-budget-task

The Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 13 began on a contemplative note, when Rashami and Asim were heard discussing his behaviour towards her during the initial days.

As per reports, Asim told Rashami Sidharth Shukla used to always criticise Rashami. As a result, Asim distanced himself from her in the first leg of the show. He added the main issue cropped up between Asim and Sidharth mainly because Asim had said he would want to experience Rashami’s company himself instead of making judgement based on someone else’s statements. Rashami reiterated saying Sidharth was a ‘darpok’ (coward).

In the other part of the house, Shehnaz was talking to Shefali Bagga and Vishal. She explained to them she has a problem with Paras and Mahitra, as the two used to always taunt her. and add the ‘jealous’ tag to her name. Vishal highlighted the fact Sidharth prioritises Mahira over Shehnaz, and as a result, treating Shehnaz poorly. When the discussion became even deeper, Shehnaz broke down, and was consoled by Vishal and Shefali.

When Shehnaz and Sidharth later spoke about it, the latter told her he would distance himself from her if she continues to get influenced by what people around her are saying, since it has begun affecting their friendship.

Later next day, Bigg Boss announced the Luxury Budget task, which also gave the winning team a chance to contend for captaincy in the house. The housemates were divided into two teams: Team A comprised Sidharth, Paras, Shehnaaz, Aarti, and Shefali Jariwala while Team B consisted of Vishal, Asim, Rashami, Mahira, and Shefali Bagga. Madhurima was made the moderator.

As the task began, Asim and Sidharth got involved in another fight. Gradually, things took a violent turn when Shehnaz got hurt after Sidharth and Asim tried to collect the items during the task. Bigg Boss thus had to intervene, and stop the task to warn contestants not to repeat this behaviour.

Updated Date: Jan 03, 2020 08: 49: 30 IST