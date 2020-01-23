bigg-boss-13-day-107-highlights:-sidharth-shehnaz’s-ugly-jibes-at-each-other;-rashami,-mahira-argue-over-kitchen-duties

It seems that the cracks of discord have widened in Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s equation. Once best friends, the latest episode saw Shehnaz and Sidharth taking ugly jibes at each other.

The episode began with Shehnaz having a breakdown inside the bathroom. Arti Singh rushed behind her to ask her what had happened, but Shehnaz refused to discuss her problems with her. As Arti kept insisting, Shehnaz screamed at her saying that Arti should not be meddling in others’ lives.

The task, where each housemate was allowed to vote for one contestant they wished to save from the nominations, continued. The two contestants with the most number of votes would be saved from the nominations. Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz saved Shehnaz, after which Paras Chhabra told Shehnaz that she was being manipulated by people around her to stay away from Sidharth. Shehnaz asserted that she wasn’t ready to accommodate “fake” people in her life, hinting at Sidharth.

In another corner of the house, Asim and Vishal were talking to Rashami Desai about Shehnaz. They felt that Shehnaz’s changed behaviour towards Sidharth was for the game, but Rashami disagreed. She insisted that Shehnaz doesn’t care about the game as much as she cares about her equation with Sidharth.

After the completion of the nomination task, Rashami asked Mahira to clean the kitchen, but the duo began fighting over kitchen duties. The argument continued when Rashami asked Paras to seek help from others while cooking. Mahira, who was helping Paras out, was angered by Rashami and told Paras that he’s not Rashami’s assistant that he’ll have to take her input about cooking. Rashami then got into a brawl with Shefali Zariwala, Mahira and Paras; Asim and Vishal also joined in. Asim told Mahira to not cook for him, because he wanted Rashami to cook his meal. Later, Rashami stole a few tea bags and stashed it away in the storeroom.

Later in the day, Shehnaz came up to Sidharth to talk to him, but Sidharth turned her down. He chided Shehnaz saying that she is losing her self respect by behaving the way she is. The argument blew up with Sidharth shouting at Shehnaz making comments on his relationship with his parents.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 08: 52: 42 IST