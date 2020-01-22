bigg-boss-13-day-106-highlights:-sidharth-shukla,-asim-riaz-interrogated-in-confession-room-following-fights-over-elite-club-task

The fight to get into Bigg Boss 13’s Elite Club is getting intense by the day. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz tussle which began on Monday during the Elite club task, continued on Tuesday with Bigg Boss finally steeping forward to intervene. Both of them were found sitting in the confession room as Bigg Boss explained how troublesome it is for everyone to see them to get into arguments over and over again. Siddharth confessed that he would leave the show as he cannot stand Asim in the house.

Former contestant Hina Khan, who introduced the theme of Elite Club, entered the house to select second member of the group. The process of selection required Hina to choose only two out of the three contenders, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai and Aarti Singh, for the next level. She interrogated with all three participants to find out who was more deserving for the membership. Aarti added that she would like Rashami as her competitor in the task for Elite Club membership. Though Mahira gave a tough reasoning, she couldn’t pass the round. Later, Hina justified her decision by stating that Mahira does not take her own decisions and is dependent on Paras Chhabra for the same.

For the next round between Rashami and Arti, a new task called Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was introduced. Here, Hina had the power to decide whether the given task by rest of the inmates is valid or not. Paras had set up a task for Rashami, and asked her to trim her eyebrows, but Hina disapproves and then asks her to make three lines with a trimmer, which she agrees to do so. Next, Vishal gave a task to Arti and told her to cut her hair short and while she agrees to do so, it does kickstart an argument. Within seconds, Sidharth and Asim again found themselves embroiled in yet another fight. When the arguments and screaming did not stop, Bigg Boss intervened and called the two of them to the confession room the second time. Meanwhile Hina Khan was asked to continue the task without Sidharth and Asim’s presence. Rashami daringly applied mehendi onto her face, whereas Aarti ate 20 chillies, writes NDTV.

During the nomination task, Sidharth has a task of saving one person from elimination this week. He said that though he has no friends in the Bigg Boss house, he would want to save Arti. This upsets Shenaaz Gill, who expresses her displeasure over his decision. Disappointed by his choice, Shenaaz and Arti lock horns, while the later only tries to pacify her. Arti called her jealous which irks her and Mahira asks her to calm down.

Updated Date: Jan 22, 2020 09: 24: 50 IST