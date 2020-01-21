bigg-boss-13-day-105-highlights:-sidharth-shukla,-asim-riaz-break-into-ugly-spat-during-elite-club-task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss saw Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra wondering why their equation was raising eyebrows even beyond the house, according to Pinkvilla. It also saw Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz get embroiled into another tussle.

The episode began with the contestants fighting over kitchen duties. Paras refused to make parathas for all the contestants, which angered Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. The argument blew up when Mahira accused Asim of playing the ‘sympathy card’ in the show, and also criticised Rashami for taking Asim’s side.

Sidharth Shukla, on the other hand, told Shehnaz Gill that he wanted to change his bed. When Shehnaz tried to defuse the situation, Sidharth gets angry and refuses to engage in any conversation with her.

Paras and Mahira, who had been warned by their parents to not engage with each other anymore, discussed why people were talking about them. Paras said that he needs to give his girlfriend, Akansha Puri, a proper closure after he wraps up Bigg Boss.

The next day began with the selection of the next member of the Elite Club, after Asim. In the task, three horse-shaped seats were placed in a merry go round. Three contestants would have to sit on the three horses, and the task would progress after each contestant would give up their spot for a replacement. The housemates had to convince the three seated contestants to give up their spot.

After the first buzzer, Vishal Singh replaced Rashami on the horse. While hopping onto the horse, Vishal’s foot touched the ground, which Sidharth pointed out to Asim, who was the coordinator of the task. When Sidharth demanded Asim disqualify Vishal from the task, Asim retorted saying that he does not believe Sidharth. Things quickly escalated when Asim pushed Sidharth, and Sidharth made a personal comment about Sidharth’s father. Sidharth also told his teammates that they would not partake in the task till Vishal was disqualified.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan entered the house, yet again, to select the second member of the Elite Club.

Check out the posts related to Bigg Boss 13 here

Iss ghode ki race ko kaise palat denge sanchaalak @imrealasim?



Dekhiye aaj raat 10: 30 baje. Anytime on @justvoot.



@vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/LDi317KcKd — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 20, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 10: 00: 29 IST