bigg-boss-13-day-104-highlights:-sara-ali-khan,-kartik-aaryan-promote-love-aaj-kal-by-playing-games-with-contestants

The Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar episode on Sunday continued with host Salman Khan confronting housemates on their behaviour over the week.

The episode began with Salman congratulating Asim Riaz for entering the ‘elite club’, a theme introduced by former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan. He then asked Shehnaaz Gill if she is jealous of Asim, and also asked her to reveal who, according to her, deserves the immunity card and who does not.

The discussion further took a U-turn when Paras Chhabra picked a bone with Salman while defending Mahira Sharma. Paras reprimanded all the contestants, and asked them to stop calling Mahira “weak.” Salman interrupted, and warned Paras Mahira can speak for herself. When Rashami Desai expressed her agreement with Salman, Mahira snapped at her, ‘This discussion concerns me, Rashami. What’s wrong with you?”

In response, Rashami stated Mahira clearly has a problem with her, and has been unnecessarily picking a fight with her. The two got into a ugly spat while Salman continued watching the argument through the MeTv. Mahira was seen angrily storming off later, as she cried and shouted, “I hate her.”

To lighten the situation, Salman then introduced Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to the show, who will be seen in upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The duo got a unique and useful gift, a frying pan, for the inmates which left everyone in splits. Shehnaaz Gill, who seemed extremely elated to see Kartik, gave him a grand welcome. Kartik also reciprocated, and declared Shehnaaz is his favorite contestant. Up next, Sara and Kartik engaged the housemates in some fun games.

For the first game, contestants were asked to come on stage and perform the tasks planned by Sara. The winner had the power to dump the other contestant in a recycling bin. The Kedarnath actress invited Asim and Sidharth to complete for maximum thumkas, who put up an entertaining show, impressing everyone. Shehnaz and Aarti were asked to imitate animals as a part of the task.

Later, the housemates also played a game where they had to choose one person from the house who they do not wish to have in their ‘kal’ (tomorrow). As per the task, the housemates had to name someone who they would not keep in touch with outside the house. While Vishal and Arti Singh took each other’s names, Asim chose Paras Chhabra, and Rashami picked Sidharth. Paras and Shehnaz took each other’s names. An irked Sidharth said he would not like to see Shehnaz.

In the latter segment of the show, Salman invited the former contestants of the season, Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik. The two interacted with the host, and mentioned how their experience had been in the house. They also discussed the present situation of the show, and shared their thoughts on the behaviour of current inmates.

Check out the previews here

Sirf #BiggBoss ka ghar hi nahi #SaraAliKhan aur @TheAaryanKartik dikhayenge aapko iss show ke kaayi undekhe hisse! 😍



True #BB13 fans you’re going to love this so tune-in to #WeekendKaVaar, tonight at 9 PM! Anytime on @justvoot@Vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/KWqyGYM6Hf — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 19, 2020

Jab #MahiraSharma ko kaha gaya weak, tab woh aur #ParasChhabra nahi reh paaye chupp!



Dekhiye gharwalon ke beech ki yeh ann-bann, aaj raat 9 baje on #WeekendKaVaar. Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lcWgoCtYr6 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 19, 2020

#MahiraSharma ka frustration nikla @BeingSalmanKhan ke saamne on #WeekendKaVaar! Dekhiye kaise bhai karenge inka frustration dur, tonight at 9 PM! Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/iXcpY9HklL — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 19, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 10: 01: 41 IST