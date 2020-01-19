Bigg Boss 13 Day 103 highlights: Salman Khan loses cool over Madhurima- Vishal fight; Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati are special guests

This week, Bigg Boss 13 witnessed some interesting turn of events, from Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s getting into a violent fight to Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla trying to mend their bonds and an interesting captaincy task. Bigg Boss also announced a new element in the house – ‘Elite Club,’ which was revealed by former contestant Hina Khan.

On Saturday, the Weekend ka Vaar episode began with host Salman Khan confronting Madhurima and Vishal about their fight and how it escalated to a point where Madhurima hit with Vishal with a frying pan. She did so when Vishal provoked her by throwing water on her face. After the fight, Bigg Boss locked both of them inside a jail set-up, asking them to wait for the decision that will be announced over the weekend. He reprimanded them for their behaviour and told the inmates that Bigg Boss has certain rules that everyone needs to adhere to.

“I enjoyed when I was watching and I also watched it on repeat. Where did frying pan come between water, Bigg Boss intervened but who cares. I think whatever happened was right because it is human to commit mistakes. I find it all well, but Bigg Boss has certain rules,” the Dabangg actor added.

Salman then asked Madhurima to leave the house. He also said no one else will see her off. “Unfortunately, Madhurima will have to pay for her actions.”

The host then moved on to Paras and interrogated him on his relationship with Mahira Sharma. Salman tells him that their bond appears to be more than friendship and Paras’ girlfriend has a few questions about his equation with Mahira. Upset and angry, Salman added that Paras is playing a game that leaves the latter agitated.

Bigg Boss then introduces a new task to elect a captain among the inmates. He commands them to freeze whenever someone new enters the house. Salman then gives us a glimpse of the guests who visited the house, the first of which was Karan Singh Grover. He meets Arti Singh and only has good things to say to her, which leaves her little emotional. He then further goes to Sidharth and shares advice on how to control his anger.

Next, Vindu Dara Singh enters the house and says little something to Paras pertaining Mahira and Akanksha Puri, praises Sidharth Shukla and asks Rashami to be back in the game. The last person to enter the house was the former winner and Shehnaz Gill’s crush Gautam Gulati. Shehnaz’s happiness knows no bounds and when Bigg Boss releases her, she showers him with hugs and kisses. She seems extremely excited, as the two break into a romantic dance.

Updated Date: Jan 19, 2020 10: 55: 23 IST