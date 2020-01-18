bigg-boss-13-day-102-highlights:-paras-chhabra’s-mother-accuses-him-of-playing-‘godfather’-to-co-contestants

The captaincy task Jaadugarni Ki Pareeksha saw families and friends of the housemates visit the Bigg Boss house.

Whereas some contestants were offered news of the world outside the house, some were scolded for their demeanour in the game. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the family members of Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Sidharth Shukla entered the house, as per reports.

After Mahira Sharma’s mother left the house, asking her daughter to not involve herself with Paras, it was Paras’ mother’s turn to dole out the same advice to her son.

She chided Paras for being a ‘godfather’ to his co-contestants, and asked him to play his own game. Further, she confessed she is not comfortable with Paras and Mahira’s growing closeness. She told him Bigg Boss is not Splitsvilla, and she is very unhappy with the way Paras is coming across in the game.

Paras reunites with his mother

Asim’s brother Umar, who was shown briefly in the last episode, left the house shortly after he told Asim Himanshi has left her boyfriend, and is waiting for Asim to get out of the show. Sidharth’s mother had a hearty chat with everyone in the house. Later, she sat with Sidharth and suggested to him he does not take stress. She also joked Sidharth should ditch his shorts, and dress in a more appropriate wear. Sidharth Shukla with his mother

When Rashami’s nephew Swastik and niece Bhavya came inside the house, she broke down. Bhavya and Swastik asked Rashami to rekindle her friendship with Sidharth. On their demand, Sidharth and Rashami hugged and behaved cordially with each other. Later, Arti told Rashami that she was glad Bigg Boss did not send Rashami’s boyfriend and former Bigg Boss contestant Arhaan Khan instead of her nephew and niece.

Rashami and Sidharth hug and reconcile after Rashami’s family visits the Bigg Boss house

Since all the contestants had moved from their posts to greet their family members, no one was eligible for captaincy this week.

In another segment of the show, Vishal and Arti broke into an argument. Vishal accused Arti of always butting her head in others’ fights. Arti said despite being punished by Bigg Boss, he was not ashamed of the show. She went on to point out Vishal always threatens to leave the show but never acts on it.

Updated Date: Jan 18, 2020 09: 59: 28 IST