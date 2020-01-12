bigg-boss-13-contestant-paras-chhabra-finally-opens-up-about-his-bald-patch

Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13Instagram

It’s been almost 3 months since it came to light that Paras Chhabra, the handsome hunk of Bigg Boss 13, has a bald patch and uses a wig to cover it. Many people have been googling to know how Paras started losing his hair. A video of Paras’ wig falling off his head in the Bigg Boss 13 house had also gone viral on the internet. And after a long wait, Paras has finally openly spoken about his baldness.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Deepika Padukone along with acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, visited Bigg Boss to promote Chhapaak, Paras opened up about his baldness, which had already become the hot topic of discussion.

Paras Chhabra talks about his bald patch

When Deepika and Laxmi asked contestants to talk about their hard-hitting experiences in life, Paras Chhabra revealed that he had started losing hair because of heat and excessive hair products that were used during his modelling phase. He further added that just like girls use hair extensions to cover their imperfections, he uses a wig to cover his bald patch.

Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13Instagram

His estranged friend on Paras wearing a wig

Paras’ estranged friend Dev Banerjee had earlier spilled some beans on the actor’s baldness and said that Paras had told him that he was losing hair not from the front or back but from the middle of his head. He also said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Paras is wearing a wig right now.

In fact, Paras has even admitted to wearing a wig in the Bigg Boss 13 house which had caught everyone’s attention. The BB 13 inmates have also been taunting him for donning a wig.

Paras Chhabra’s wig falls off his head in Bigg Boss 13Twitter

Paras used to stammer

Paras also revealed that he used to stammer during his school days and thought his condition would stop him becoming an actor and break into the industry.

Well, it takes a lot of courage to talk about your imperfections especially when you are in showbiz. And Paras seems to have been wearing his imperfections with pride.