bigg-boss-13-contestant-arhaan-khan’s-ex-girlfriend-amrita-dhanoa-arrested-in-sex-racket-raid:-amrita-says-raid-was-planted-by-arhaan

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan’s ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa, who had accused Arhaan of duping her of Rs 5 lakh, was arrested on January 9 night by the Mumbai Police in a sex racket during a raid at a 5-star hotel. Amrita along with struggling actress Richa Singh were taken into custody by the police.

According to Spotboye, the police had rescued two women who were apparently coordinating with Amrita and Richa. The report says that Amrita tried to flee from the hotel when she got to know about the raid but couldn’t succeed. She was nabbed by the police in time.

Amrita blames Arhaan for police raid

After multiple failed attempts to contact Amrita to get clarity on the sex racket raid, Amrita finally spoke about the incident and has put the blame on her ex boyfriend Arhaan for setting her up.

“I have been framed. This raid was planted by somebody and I know it is Arhaan who is getting all this done,” Amrita told the entertainment portal.

When she was asked about getting arrested by the police in the raid, she surprisingly denied it and said that there was some misunderstanding. “It was a normal party we were having. I clarified to them,” Amrita said.

Amrita even denied knowing Richa Singh. “”No, we showed all the proofs to the police and matter is solved now. And who is Richa Singh? There was no Richa Singh,” Amrita tried to defend herself.

Police booked Amrita and Richa in sex racket case

However, in an official statement by Senior PI of Dindoshi police station, Dharnendra Kamble, Amrita, 32, and Richa, 26, were arrested and booked under sections 370 (3), 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4,5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

DCP D S Swami, who led the raid with a team of police, said, “Bollywood actress Amrita Dhanoa (32) and model Richa Singh were arrested for allegedly supplying girls for prostitution at plush hotels.” He further said that decoy customers were sent who met the suppliers post which the police conducted the raid and rescued two women.