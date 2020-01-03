bigbang’s-comeback-confirmed-as-four-piece-joins-coachella-line-up-after-two-year-hiatus

BIGBANG are gearing up for a comeback – and what a comeback it’s going to be.

The K-pop legends will officially end their hiatus and return as a four-piece at Coachella, after the Fantastic Baby singers were confirmed for the festival line-up.

G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P and Daesung will be performing on both weekends of the April festival, on a Friday bill headlined by Rage Against The Machine and including Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, Rex Orange County and Megan Thee Stallion.

BIGBANG, who debuted back in 2006, have been on hiatus since the release of Flower Road in March 2018, as members enlisted in the military.

T.O.P was discharged from the military in July, while G-Dragon followed in October and both Taeyang and Daesung were discharged on 10 November.

2019 also saw Seungri retire from the band and the entertainment industry, following allegations that he organised sex worker services for investors in his Burning Sun nightclub.

Following Seungri’s exit, Coachella will be the band’s first official performance as a quartet.

The booking was huge news in the K-pop world this morning, with BIGBANG trending alongside the Coachella announcement.

Also repping Korean music at the Indio, California festival are Epik High, who will be playing on both Sundays.

Alongside Rage Against The Machine’s much anticipated comeback, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will be headlining Coachella, with acts like Lana Del Rey, Flume, Thom Yorke, FKA twigs, Lewis Capaldi and Brockhampton playing across the weekend.

Coachella takes place from 10-12 April and 17-19 April; tickets for the first weekend have already sold out.





