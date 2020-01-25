big-uk-airports-must-screen-anyone-potentially-exposed-to-illness:-wells







Jim Wells

Everyone who flies into the UK from areas affected by coronavirus should undergo medical checks, a former health minister has said.

Jim Wells said all passengers coming into London from affected areas should have to fill out questionnaires, provide swabs and have their temperature checked to screen for the potentially fatal illness.

Mr Wells was the health minister in Northern Ireland during the deadly Ebola outbreak in 2014 when there were concerns a patient at the Royal Victoria Hospital had the virus. It was later announced that she had malaria.

Mr Wells said it is vital officials now take a tough stance to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

“I don’t think it is enough to be randomly checking people coming off flights, I think every single person coming off any flight from any affected area needs to go through screening tests,” he said. “That should include swabs, having their temperature checked and filling in questionnaires.

“You might have up to 400 people arriving in off a flight so it will be an onerous task, but I think it is important we screen absolutely everyone arriving in.

“I don’t think our airports or ports should be involved in this, I think it’s sufficient for it to be happening at the airports where direct flights are coming in.