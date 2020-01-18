big-names-in-bother-ahead-of-final-day-of-pdc-q-school

It has been a very difficult three days so far for the biggest names at PDC Q School and plenty will be heading home disappointed when the event comes to an end on Sunday night.

Jeff Smith and Aaron Beeney claimed the two Tour Cards at the UK tournament on Saturday, with Karel Sedlacek taking the prize in the European competition.

They join Gary Blades, Jason Lowe, Harald Leitinger, Kai Fan Leung, Bradley Brooks and Mike De Decker in getting what they wanted over the first three days.

With much more recognisable names, including Jim Williams, Lisa Ashton, Scott Mitchell, Andy Hamilton, Seigo Asada, Fallon Sherrock and Paul Nicholson all involved, it has been three days for the lesser lights so far.

There are three more automatic cards on offer on Sunday and then there are 19 being dished out on the Order of Merits in Wigan (12) and Hildesheim (7) when the event ends.

This will see some nerves jangling on Sunday as players hope to pick up enough points to out-do their rivals, if they cannot claim an automatic card.

UK Q School Order of Merit After Day Three 1 Ryan Murray 14



2 Andy Hamilton 12



3 Damon Heta 11



4 Peter Jacques 11



5 Steve Brown (Eng) 10



6 Martin Atkins (Wigan) 9



7 Alan Tabern 9



8 Adam Hunt 9



9 Lisa Ashton 9



10 Darryl Pilgrim 8



11 Darryl Fitton 7



12 William Borland 7



13 Lee Evans 7



14 Paul Nicholson 7



15 Gary Mawson 7



16 Robert Modra 7



17 Niall Culleton 7



18 Ritchie Edhouse 7



19 Tony Newell 7



20 Seigo Asada 6



21 Jarred Cole 6



22 David Ladley 6



23 Lewis Pride 6



24 Tony Richardson 6



25 Darren Davies 6



26 Wayne Jones 6



27 Robert Collins 6



28 James Richardson 6



29 Daniel Lauby 6 Full list of 241 names here

Ryan Murray should be safe on his 14 points, but no one else can rest easy on Saturday night going into the final day of action.

Steve Brown has been called away on urgent business in his role with the JDC and is hoping that the 10 points he accrued over the first two days will be enough.

BDO World Championship finalist Williams is on just four points after three days, while Scott Mitchell, Fallon Sherrock and Scott Waites are on just two.

The Euro Q School is going to be edgy right till the end as well for big names such as Wesley Harms, Martijn Kleermaker and Zoran Lerchbacher, all of whom have had great three days so far, but have guaranteed nothing ahead of Sunday.





Euro Q School Order of Merit After Day Three 1 Berry van Peer 12



2 Dirk van Duijvenbode 12



3 Derk Telnekes 12



4 Martijn Kleermaker 12



5 Krzysztof Kciuk 11



6 Daniel Larsson 11



7 Thibault Tricole 11



8 Wesley Harms 10



9 Boris Krcmar 10



10 Zoran Lerchbacher 9



11 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 9



12 Kevin Munch 9



13 Michael Hurtz 8



14 Cody Harris 8



15 Mario Vandenbogaerde 8



16 Ronny Huybrechts 8



17 Dennis Nilsson 8



18 Kevin Doets 8



19 Franz Roetzsch 8



20 Romeo Grbavac 7



21 Dragutin Horvat 7



22 Jeffrey Van Egdom 7



23 Tytus Kanik 7



24 Kay Smeets 7



25 Zdravko Antunovic 7



26 Justin van Tergouw 7



27 Jeffrey De Graaf 7



28 Marek Polyak 6



29 Arjan Konterman 6



30 Danny van Trijp 6



31 Philipp Spindler 6



32 Owen Roelofs 6



33 Fabian Herz 6



34 Ondrej Kysilka 6



35 Wesley Plaisier 6



36 Brian Raman 6 Full list of 221 names here

