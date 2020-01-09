big-name-australia-stars-could-be-unavailable-for-hundred-matches-over-odi-scheduling-clash-as-ecb-releases-ticket-prices

Ten Australian players, including Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner, have signed up for the Hundred but could miss part of it due to a one-day series in Zimbabwe.
The ECB is hoping that Cricket Australia will rest its star players for the Zimbabwe tour and use it to give experience to others, freeing up the bigger names to play in the Hundred.
The ECB has been in talks with Australia to allow Smith and Starc to play in the opening game even though it is one day after the final Australia ODI against England at Bristol, a day-nighter the other side of the country. The Hundred is due to run between July 17 and August 15.
Smith, Warner and Starc led a 10-strong Australian contingent that were picked up in the new competition’s October draft, with Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dan Christian and Adam Zampa also chosen.
Oval Invincibles are the only one of the eight teams not to have any Australian representation. Welsh Fire, the Cardiff-based side, are at the opposite end of the spectrum having used their two top £125,000 picks on Smith and Starc.
Meanwhile, families of four will be able to buy tickets for the Hundred from just £26 after the England & Wales Cricket Board released its pricing scale.
Tickets for under-16s will cost £5 and under-5s will be free as the board targets the family audience.
The majority of adult tickets will be priced at £30 and in total between £10 and £35 if bought during the pre-season sale windows. Tickets go on sale to county members first, a sop to existing fans that have felt left out of the ECB’s target audience, between January 15-31.
Two sale windows will be held between Februry 12-28 and April 2-7 for those registered with the Hundred website before going on general sale from April 8.
The Hundred begins on July 17 at the Oval when the Invincibles play Welsh Fire. Ticket prices will be more expensive at London venues compared to others around the country and slightly higher depending on when matches are played in the week. But the board has priced them cheaply to fill its target of 60-65 occupancy for the tournament which spans the school summer holidays. Tickets to women’s matches will be priced from £8.