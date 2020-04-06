Big Mouth Season 4: Release Date. Plot and more. Here’s what everything you need to know about the series!

Well, People, it’s time for some adult teenage comedy as Big Mouth Season 4 is coming our way, which means we are going to see all those hormone monsters again. The series has been acclaimed critically, and it’s one the best-animated series on Netflix to this day. As the series follows the story of these New York teens who face problems with their unstable hormones and their teenage life, which make them do pretty much crazy things.In the last season, we witness Nick Birch and Andrew Glouberman are in a love triangle with Missy Foreman Greenwald, and with that, it’s destroying their friendship resulting in nothing but conflict.

The surreal drama series is going to have a season 4 for sure as the series was renewed up to 6 seasons by Netflix, and more specifically, they have a deal with the production house Brutus Pink.The series comes once a year with its new season since 2017. The series released it’s the latest season in 2019 by September, which means the next season could come in September or October 2020 if any kind of delay happened.The upcoming season is going to have the same cast members as they had in season 3, which concludes the fact that we are going to have the same voices and with a hell lot of celebrities doing the voiceovers.The third season declared an all-out superhero war, which was mostly between Nick and Andrew as Andrew was jealous over the fact that Missy kissed Andrew. But, After everything happened, it was shown that Andrew’s health was really not good as he was squished during the battle. So, the main focus will be on what Nick and Andrew are going to do to make their friendship and lives work better for them.