big-little-lies-season-3:-the-future-of-the-show-looks-bleak.-find-what-the-director-has-to-say

The release date for Big Little Lies is not confirmed yet. But what we know is Big Little Lies will be back with the new season. The developers of the show are Mr. Nicole Kidman and Mr. Reese Witherspoon.

The show was heart capturing and the audience was just speechless. The series also landed an Emmy Awards after its premiere was released in 2017. Due to the immense popularity and demand, HBO asked writers and producers to make season two of the show as soon as possible. The plot of the second season was based on what happened after the beach scene of season one.

THE CAST

The makers of Big Little Lies stated that they would love to make next season as they got certain ideas. The foundation cast for season 3, if released, can include Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern. Nicole Kidman told that she wanted to make season three of Big Little Lies, but she would not do that without all the same people. She even wanted the kids’ role to be the same as season two.

Release Date

When Reese Witherspoon was asked about season 3, she responded that one never knows as season two was also a surprise. Till now, the details available about the season 3 of Big Little Lies are very few. But, we should always be optimistic for another season.

If things fall in the right places, you will definitely be seeing a third season. Fans are really excited and eagerly waiting for the next season. Well, the conditions today, are not very favorable. Coronavirus pandemic is affecting the productions of the show in the worst way possible. Hope that everything will get better and we would see season 3 soon.