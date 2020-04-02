big-little-lies-season-3:-is-season-3-around-the-corner?-cast-members-spotted-together

Big Little Lies is an American drama T.V series and is based on the novel of the same name written by Liane Moriarty.



Big Little Lies has one of the best casts we have watched on T.V. with Hollywood stalwarts like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz. Legendary actor, Meryl Streep joined the main cast for the second season. Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, and Jeffrey Nordling have been given supporting roles.



Big Little Lies tells the story of five women in Monterey, California who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation. It changes their lives unveiling a great deal of mystery and secrets.

With two good seasons, will there be a third season? Is the cast already discussing things for season 3 as they seem to be together in the time of quarantine?

Big Small Lies, cast members appear to be enjoying their time in quarantining as, Reese Witherspoon, who plays Madeline and Laura Dern who plays with Renata Klein, took a trek together. Witherspoon posted a picture of the duo standing a few feet apart captioned “Friendship with social distancing”.Witherspoon opened up about her friendship with Laura Dern, saying she has found a sister in Laura. They have certainly bonded quite well over the past two seasons.

Big Little Lies returning for Season 3?

There’s a bit of sad news for all the Big Little Lies fans as HBO has still not sure confirmed a third run for the series.



Nicole Kidman, who appears as Celeste Wright in the show, recently spoke about the possibility of another season. But her statements were rather ambiguous and did not confirm the possibility of the third season. She said it would simply be hard to get the whole group together. But they would love to do it.

With the possibilities of season 3 looking bleak, we have our fingers crossed.