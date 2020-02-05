‘Big Lebowski’ spin-off with Jon Hamm coming Feb. 28

Take note, all those who live in that part of the Venn diagram where Jon Hamm fandom and allegiance to “The Dude” intersect.”The Jesus Rolls” will hit U.S. screens on February’s last Friday. The movie is a spin-off of the Coen Brothers’ classic kegling comedy “The Big Lebowski.”The original was released in 1998 and starred Jeff Bridges and STL’s own John Goodman.Hamm has a supporting roll in the movie written and directed by John Turturro, who stole several scenes in the original as foul-mouthed bowler/sex offender Jesus Quintana.The cast also includes Susan Sarandon, Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tatou.In a thumbnail synopsis, Variety says the movie “follows a trio of misfits … (who) make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser.”A promotional trailer can be seen on YouTube and other video outlets.

