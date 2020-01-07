big-brother’s-aisleyne-horgan-wallace-in-tears-as-she-gets-all-clear-from-cancer

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace has informed fans that she doesn’t have cancer in an emotional post on Twitter.

The Big Brother star was flooded with support from fans and followers after she shared the message: ‘I don’t have cancer. Crying. I have no emoji to explain my feeling. Oh my god it’s been tough. I feel so blessed. Literally can’t stop crying. Thank you God.’

Fans sent love and best wishes to the former glamour model, with one commenting: ‘Bless your heart, I hope someone is close by to give you a hug. Great news, take care of yourself. ‘

The 41-year-old reality TV star previously revealed how an abusive message from a troll wishing terminal breast cancer upon her had ‘broken her’, as her mother Sophia Horgan had died of the disease aged 54 in 2012.

‘Well mummy passed of breast cancer so there’s hope for you there hun,’ she responded on Twitter. ‘This really broke me this morning, instead of being silent and walking with this pain all day I would rather release it and let it go. And this is how I do that.’

Aisleyne didn’t elaborate on her cancer scare, although she recently tweeted that she was suffering from erosion of the stomach, imploring fans to send advice on how to ease her condition.

The star rose to fame on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, coming third behind winner Pete Bennett and Glyn Wise.

Speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk about how her experience on the now-defunct series changed her life, Aisleyne explained: ‘My experience was definitely life-changing – not necessarily financially, because I’ve always been a grafter and I’d already paid for my tits and my teeth and I was already saving for a deposit for my house. It certainly gave me a boost. But it definitely changed my life.

‘I knew I didn’t have to be a statistic of my environment but it certainly made me realise that I was smarter and more articulate than I realised, because I was from a council estate and I lived in hostels and didn’t really rate myself that highly. But then when I came out, I was getting a lot of love for not just my image, but for my personality. It gave me massive confidence.’

