big-boss-trends-on-twitter:-netizens-call-pm-modi-‘bigg-boss’-&-task-given-by-him-as-immunity-task

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 15: 09 [IST]

Amid the Coronavirus crisis in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video message with the nation today and urged people to battle the darkness of Coronavirus by switching off the lights of their houses, and lighting diyas, candles, torch or mobile flashlight at 9 PM on Sunday, April 5 for 9 minutes. He even asked people to avoid gathering anywhere during the activity and light diyas in balcony. Earlier, PM had asked to clap their hands or ring bells to express their gratitude towards Coronavirus fighters. Netizens have now reacted to PM Modi’s speech and trended Big Boss on social media. They feel that whole India is Bigg Boss house, PM Modi is Bigg Boss and call the task given by him as an immunity task! Take a look at hilarious tweets! Nirmala & Ankur Nirmala Tai: Whole India feels like Big Boss house. Indians are locked in their houses and Big Boss Modi ji keeps giving weekly tasks. Ankur: Big boss Modi ji dwara diye gaye is task ka naam hai *”Andheri raat main diya tere haath main”😊 😊 Prajwal & Dr Shastri Prajwal Rayal: Modiji from now please don’t address us as MITRON!..Start like- Big Boss chahate hai ki…. Dr. P. C. Shastri: Big boss ne naya task diya hai, andheri raat me diya tere hath ✋me 😄😄😄😄 RUT MONKPaw Prints & SaurabhKhot RUT MONKPaw prints: Feels like the whole world is a big boss house and modiji the big boss Get ready for immunity task on 5 april. SaurabhKhot: This feels like I am in a locked house and Modiji is Big Boss who is giving me tasks.. @narendramodi Big Boss Chahte hai…………. Mayank & Adil Mayank Sengar: #ModiVideoMessage On a lighter note 🤣🤣 BIG BOSS aapko is haftey ka luxury budget task de rahey hain (Pic courtesy: Twitter). @adil_abadullah: Whole India feels like Big Boss house. Indians are locked in their houses and Big Boss Modi ji keeps giving weekly tasks. #BiggBoss. Big Boss house = India 🇮🇳

Big Boss contestant = 130crore

Big Boss = PM Narendra Modi

Today Bask = Sunday ko ratri 9 bje ghr ki light bnd kr k mombatti, torch, diya, flash light lgao. Is karya ko ratri 9: 00 se 9: 09 tk krna anivary h

Good luck Big Boss.#COVID2019india #FightCorona pic.twitter.com/TIVtJlaULJ

— Manas Shah (@manas_shah86) April 3, 2020 Jaya Bachchan did it 45 years ago.#ModiVideoMessage #9baje9minute #5thapril pic.twitter.com/ndlPI35tg5 — AIN ⚪ (@Abay_Saaley) April 3, 2020 #ModiVideoMessage

#ModiVideoMessage

Me preparing for 5th April 😍 pic.twitter.com/6qLRtUUGlY — izna (@iz_naah) April 3, 2020 (Social media posts are not edited) (Images Source: Twitter)