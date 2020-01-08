big-bang-star-mocks-kaley-cuoco

The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki has taken a swipe at Kaley Cuoco with a brutal comment on her Instagram video.

The former co-stars played husband and wife Leonard and Penny in the hit sitcom, which came to an end in May last year after 12 seasons.

media_camera These former co-stars used to date – now they just troll each other on Instagram. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The pair – who used to date in real life – regularly mock each other on social media, and Johnny, 44, has recently been focusing his attentions on Kaley’s new Cup of Cuoco Instagram series.

After the 34-year-old gave her followers a five-minute video update on her new drama, The Flight Attendant, Johnny couldn’t help but comment underneath: “Someday I’ll make it through an entire one of these. I swear. XO.”

media_camera Savage, Johnny Galecki. Just savage.

In Kaley’s latest video, she pays tribute to all the crew who work behind-the-scenes on shows in honour of the Golden Globes.

The actress is a producer on The Flight Attendant and has a new-found appreciation for all the departments who work tirelessly behind the camera.

However, it isn’t the first time Johnny – who recently became a father – has mocked Kaley for her video posts.

Last month, Johnny begged his former co-star to take a hiatus from social media, joking: “I kinda enjoyed the absence. Please let me know once you plan the next. Thank you. XO.”

media_camera It’s all in jest … we think?

But Kaley seized her moment for revenge and ended 2019 with a dig at her former boyfriend and co-star.

The actress reflected on her most popular photos of the year after New Year’s Eve.

While a few showed her at the Golden Globes or adopting a new dog, the majority of the pics involved Johnny, who starred as her on-screen boyfriend Leonard Hofstadter.

She couldn’t help but throw shade at her co-star in the caption of the pic, writing: “OK I had to play along!

“Looks like everyone loved my Big Bang Theory posts, including lots of pics with @sanctionedjohnnygalecki ugh don’t tell him.”

