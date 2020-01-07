biden-urges-trump-to-explain-strike-on-soleimani-to-american-people

January 7, 2020 | 3: 19pm | Updated January 7, 2020 | 3: 19pm

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday called on President Trump to come before the American people and explain the decision to launch a drone strike against Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

The former vice president said so far the president has not held a press conference or consulted with Congress or vocalized any “level-headed words” to “dial down the tensions” between Washington and Tehran.

“What we’ve heard so far from this president are tweets, threats and tantrums,” Biden said during an address in New York.

“All we’ve heard from this president and the administration are shifty explanations, evasive answers and repeated assertions of a nuclear threat without the necessary evidence to support that conclusion,” he continued.

The US carried out a drone attack last Thursday near the Baghdad International Airport, killing Soleimani, who was the leader of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

Trump has said the military action against the Iranian general was necessary because he was an imminent threat to American forces and interests in the region.

In his speech, Biden questioned the president’s credibility and said Trump does not have the authority to go to war with Iran without getting congressional approval and “the informed consent of the American people.”

“It is not an optional part of his job. Presidential notification of Congress about the need to exercise war powers cannot be satisfied in 280 characters or less,” he said.

Biden, who served as former President Obama’s vice president for both terms, said he can trace the origins of the conflict with Iran back to May 2018 when Trump withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal.

It was the “the day he turned his back on our closest European allies and decided it was important to him to destroy any progress made by the Obama/Biden administration and build on it and create a better, safer world.”

The pact created an environment in which “diplomacy was possible. But Trump, he walked away.”

Biden said the only way out of the crisis “is through diplomacy, clear-eyed, hard-nosed diplomacy grounded in strategy. It’s not about one-off decisions and one upmanship.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential hopeful, is also expected to address Trump’s actions during a speech Tuesday evening in Brooklyn.