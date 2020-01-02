Biden hauls in $22.7M in 4th quarter — far less than Sanders, Trump

January 2, 2020 | 4: 40pm | Updated January 2, 2020 | 4: 43pm

Joe Biden hauled in $22.7 million during the final three months of 2019, more than he raised in the third quarter but less than Democratic presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders – and dramatically less than President Trump.

“I’m excited to share that we raised $22.7 million this last quarter – our biggest quarter so far this campaign! Thank you to everyone who chipped in what you could – your support means the world to me. You truly are the heart of our campaign,” he wrote on Twitter Thursday in a post that included a video of him and his wife, Jill, thanking supporters.

“We had a great quarter, and we’re going to expect another one next time,” the former vice president said.

Biden’s fourth quarter was his best take so far — he raised $21.5 million in the second quarter and $15.2 million in the third.

But it’s far below Sanders’ fourth quarter total of $34.5 million and just slightly less than Buttigieg’s $24.7 haul from October to December.

The Trump campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) took in $3.4 million during that three-month span.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has yet to disclose her fundraising totals for the quarter.

Candidates have until Jan. 31 to file with the Federal Election Commission.