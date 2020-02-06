biden-calls-iowa-caucus-results-a-“gut-punch”

Buttigieg, Sanders lead in Iowa caucuses

On the trail in New Hampshire Wednesday, Joe Biden called the Iowa results a “gut punch.” He was referring to what is at this point his fourth-place finish in the first voting contest in 2020, the Iowa caucuses, which took place Monday. With about 71% of the results released by the Iowa Democratic Party, Pete Buttigieg just ahead of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren also leading Biden.

While in New Hampshire, where next week’s first-in-the-nation primary will be held, Biden also went after the top two candidates in his remarks. He urged voters to think about who can beat Donald Trump, and said that if Sanders is the nominee every Democrat in the country will be branded a democratic socialist, which is the term the Vermont senator uses to identify himself. Biden said that while Sanders attacks his “baggage,” there are over 50 congressional Democrats who had Biden campaign for them in the 2018 election. Biden added he doubted that many Democrats wanted Sanders to campaign for them.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, has recently criticized Biden as a D.C. insider, an attack Biden attempted to rebut on Wednesday. The former vice president ticked off a list of accomplishments from his decades in the federal government before daring Buttigieg to “say it out loud” if he thinks the Obama administration was a failure.Biden also said it would be a risk to nominate someone who has only been a mayor of a small town. Buttigieg’s second term as the mayor of South Bend, the fourth-largest city in Indiana, ended at the start of the year.