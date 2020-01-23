bhumi-pedenkar-begins-shooting-for-horror-thriller-durgavati,-calls-it-the-‘most-special-film’-of-her-career

Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday began filming her next, horror film Durgavati. The actor, who is headlining the film, took to Twitter to share the news.

Durgavati is directed Ashok, and presented by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and producer Bhushan Kumar.

With her blessings we start #Durgavati 🙏🏻 Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong pic.twitter.com/PO5akVD4su — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 23, 2020

Previously, Pednekar had told Press Trust of India that she is she is equal parts “pressured and excited” to shoulder the upcoming film. The actor said, “Durgavati is going to take me in horror space. It is the most challenging and special film for me as it is for the first time the responsibility will be on my shoulders. Durgavati is something I’m most pressured and excited about. Akshay sir is a genius, I respect him.”

Durgavati is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie, which featured Baahubali star Anushka Shetty. It follows a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

The film will be produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Bhumi has another horror film in her kitty titled Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai and tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach.

Apart from this the Saand Ki Aankh actor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ambitious Mughal drama Takht. The film is based on a fight to the finish for the Mughal throne, and stars an ensemble such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

