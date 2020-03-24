Bhula Dunga is out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s emotional separation will make you cry

Bigg Boss 13 cutest jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, lovingly called SidNaaz by their fans, who created a stir on social media during the entire season, came together for a music video.

The duo is seen in the latest released song called Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval and their mind-boggling chemistry has become the talk of the town. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bond has done wonders again. In the song, the couple is seen going through a heartbreak as they get separated. Within a few minutes of the release, the song earned more than 4 lakh views on YouTube.

The emotional separation and the sizzling chemistry of the two stars in the video will make you cry. Take a look…