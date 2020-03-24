Bhula Dunga is out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s emotional separation will make you cry

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill music video Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval is out, check now
Bigg Boss 13 cutest jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, lovingly called SidNaaz by their fans, who created a stir on social media during the entire season, came together for a music video.
The duo is seen in the latest released song called Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval and their mind-boggling chemistry has become the talk of the town. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bond has done wonders again. In the song, the couple is seen going through a heartbreak as they get separated. Within a few minutes of the release, the song earned more than 4 lakh views on YouTube.
The emotional separation and the sizzling chemistry of the two stars in the video will make you cry. Take a look…