bhuj:-the-pride-of-india:-ajay-devgn’s-first-look-as-iaf-squadron-leader-vijay-karnik-released

The first look of Ajay Devgn from upcoming war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India has been released. Ajay, who will essay the role of Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, exudes confidence of an formidable army officer.

The film revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pak War, where Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war, which remained operational despite heavy bombing from Pakistan. He had convinced 300 women from the nearby village to rebuild the air-strip so that the Air Force officers could land safely.

Check out the first look here

First look… #AjayDevgn in #BhujThePrideOfIndia… Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya… 14 Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/NRo95gOGsO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

The official synopsis states that the film will follow how Karnik and his team with the help of local women reconstructed the destroyed IAF airstrip in Bhuj, Gujarat, in what could be termed as India’s ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment.

Bhuj: The Pride of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk. in important rules. Pranitha Subhash, who has starred in a number of South movies such Porki, Saguni and Dynamite, will mark her Bollywood debut with Bhuj.

According to Times of India, Dutt will be seen as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’, a civilian who helped the Indian forces during the war. Sinha’s character will be called Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker, while Daggubati will play an army officer in the Madras Regiment. Chopra will essay the role of an Indian spy in Lahore named Heena Rehman and Virk will depict a fighter pilot, who also played a crucial role in the war.

Meanwhile, Ajay is also gearing up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, based on the the life of Taanaji Malusare, a trusted general of Maratha leader Shivaji Maharaj.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is slated to release on 14 August.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 19: 07: 00 IST