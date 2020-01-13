bhojpuri-actress-rani-chatterjee-new-hot-picture-went-viral-on-social-media

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is on the internet these days for her new post on social media. As much as Rani is active in films, she is also connected to her fans on social media. This time the queen is seen as a bride. This photo is very liked by the people. This picture is going viral as soon as it is shared on Instagram.





Let us tell you, Rani posted this picture on her Instagram yesterday wearing a red pair. In this picture, the queen has done all the grooming like a bride. Rani is looking absolutely bridesmaid in red lehenga, necklace, maang tika and makeup. People like this picture very much. People are commenting in different ways. You are asking the queen that you are not married?



Rani is looking very beautiful in the bride’s red couple. While sharing the photo of the bride, the caption on it is written in the caption on this photo – “Bride # 4” is not stopping to praise the queen. This picture is beautiful, my bride, beautiful such comments are coming.

Talking about Rani Chatterjee’s workfront, these days she is shooting for her next film ‘Lady Singham’, and she is soon to be seen in Bhojpuri film ‘Chhotki Thakurain’. Apart from this, she will also be seen in some more interesting Bhojpuri films like ‘Rani Weds Raja’, ‘Teri Mehrabaniyan’, ‘Kasam Durga Ki’ and ‘Heraferi’.