bhim-army’s-chandrashekhar-azad-gets-bail-after-arrest-over-caa-protest

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested for protest against Citizenship Act at Jama Masjid

New Delhi:

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad aka “Raavan”, arrested for his protest last month against the citizenship law at Jama Masjid, was granted bail by a Delhi court today but with conditions. Chandrashekhar Azad has been asked to stay away from Delhi for four weeks.

He also has to appear before the police in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh every Saturday during this period.

Yesterday, a Delhi court came down heavily on the police for failing to produce evidence of its charges against Azad.

“It is one’s constitutional right to protest,” the court said, adding that people were out on streets because “inside parliament, things which should have been said were not said”.

The judge said: “You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India.”

The Bhim Army chief was arrested on December 21 over a dramatic protest a day before at the iconic Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, where he surfaced suddenly despite heavy police presence and slipped away after being taken into custody. He was arrested a day later and charged with arson and rioting.