bhama-wedding:-actress-announces-her-engagement,-to-marry-businessman-later-this-month

Actress Bhama has found her soul mate and got engaged to him without garnering the attention of the media. She herself revealed the news of getting engaged to businessman Arun on her Instagram page.

Bhama gets engaged to Arun.Sainu Whiteline

Bhama Shares Pics

She shared a few pictures and wrote, “Verified Sharing our engagement photos to you all my dears (2019) All Prayers&Blessings needed Much Love Thank u so much @t.and.msignature @tiyaneilkarikkassery @sainu_whiteline . [sic]”

It looks like she got engaged last year, but bringing it to the people’s notice only now. Bhama has sported a beautifully crafted pink lehenga, designed by Tiya Neil Karikkassery.

“@bhamaa looks breathtakingly stunning on her engagement day!! Congratulations bhama & arun !! She chose this beautifully crafted pink Lehenga by @t.and.msignature in thread and mirror worked Lehenga is highlighted with #pink #green tubes skirt highlighted in geometrical shapes#candypink # Lehenga top is handcrafted with intricate florals with #sequins# cutbeads in shades of pinks #green Dupatta handcrafted with scalloped end with oneside floral embroidery!! [sic] the designer of the dress wrote on her Instagram page.

An Arranged Wedding

It is reported that Arun is a businessman, who is said to be Bhama’s classmate and a friend of her brother-in-law. The couple’s wedding will be held later this month in Kochi. It is an arranged marriage. The couple’s family has also planned for a lavish wedding which will be attended by film stars. However, the dates of the wedding and reception are yet to be revealed.

Bhama, whose original name is Rekitha Rajendra Kurup, started her journey in film industry with Malayalam movie Nivedyam. Since then, the 31-year old has acted in over 40 movies. She has shared screen space with actors like Jayasurya, Fahad Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Vineeth, Dileep and Prithviraj Sukumaran among many others.