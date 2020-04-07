Bhad bhabie Is Facing Severe Backlash Over A Controversial Instagram Post. Fans Are Accusing Her Of Being Culturally Inappropriate! Read to know the full story.

It seems like our very Bhad Bhabie is yet again making headlines due to a controversial issue. A few days ago she did make some bold statement regarding her friendship with singer Billie Eilish. Now it seems like she is facing backlash for a while new different reason.

Bhad Bhabie Is Recently Facing Backlash For Yet Another Controversial Instagram Video!

Apparently, Bhad was accused of cultural appropriation after sharing a new video of her sporting darkening skin. This video is gaining a lot of negative publicity and fans are not taking it well.

The controversy Instagram clip that is the cause behind this controversy made its way on 6th March where Bhad could be seen looking all glam in a black top that featured a plunging neckline and an open backside. She was also spotted playing her black wig. However, people were quick to notice that she was looking darker this accusing her of trying to be black.

The Popular Celeb Soon Clapped Back At The People Backlashing Her!

The backlashing increased to such a level that her name was even trending on Twitter. However, the waitress soon addressed the whole issue and clapped back saying that hundreds of people are dying and people are worried about Bhad getting her to make up done for a photoshoot!

Bhad Bhabie further said that although she is the wild one, people really needs to focus on what’s important right now. This is not the first time the celeb has been accused of cultural inappropriation. Earlier the celeb was accused of being culturally insensitive when she exhibited her looks in braids. We all are no stranger to the fact that controversy seems to be quite synonymous with the raptress.