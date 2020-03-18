bhad-bhabie-is-all-worried-and-addresses-worrying-post-about-taking-her-own-life

Bhad Bhabie had recently posted a worrying message on Instagram ,while she was deeply hurt by the trolls on social media. The ‘Bestie’ rapper seemed to hit back at trolls telling them they would only be happy when she takes her own life.

Bhad Bhabie addresses worrying post about taking her own life.https://t.co/DqClOUYbaJ pic.twitter.com/dwI0lX6GFK — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) March 9, 2020

Danielle Bregoli, better known as Bhad Bhabie, cited the criticism she receives over her image as the reason for her outburst. The star was accused of blackfishing and cultural appropriation for her braided hairstyles. Just one day before her statement , on March 5 she was trolled for adding another controversial tattoo to her collection – her face with stacks of cash underneath it – on her arm.

She continued to say that , people hate her for many things such as standing up and defending herself, all hate her for her hair being curly, her getting a tattoo, or even if she breathes. She also added that she now understands, why people kill themselves over internet hate.

In response to her post, fans expressed concern for her on Twitter, with people saying,no one should ever feel like their only option left is killing their self. And also they asked to Leave Bhad Bhabie alone. She is only 16. Still she is living & learning . Many fans asked her to keep her head up & block the haters out. What another fan had to say that was why people forget that she was only 16. People are so rude to her and bully her.

The fan continued to say that, when she was of her age and when anybody bullied her. she would lie on the floor, crying and wanting to die. Why it is so hard to be a bit nicer was her question.

I ain’t killin myself chill. Just said I can see why people who get fucked with all day on the internet do — BHAD BHABIE (@BhadBhabie) March 8, 2020

But as of now, Bhad Bhabie appears to be in better spirits. In response to many comments,she replied that she is not going to kill herself. Instead, she was saying, she knew what people do, when they are hurt by the social media.